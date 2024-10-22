Bihar declares November 13 paid holiday for bypolls
The Bihar government has declared a paid holiday on November 13 to enable by-elections in four assembly constituencies. The voting will be held in Ramgarh, Tarari, Belaganj and Imamganj. In a bid to ensure maximum voters turn up, all state offices and educational institutions in these areas will remain closed on the day of polling.
State offices, schools to remain closed on polling day
The decision to announce a paid holiday was conveyed through an order of the General Administration Department (GAD). The GAD's order states that "all state government offices, undertaking organizations, corporations, boards, statutory and local bodies," and educational institutions in these constituencies will remain shut. This is to ensure that citizens get enough opportunity to exercise their democratic right without any hindrance.
Bypolls necessitated due to MLAs's election as MPs
The by-elections were necessitated after the MLAs from these four constituencies were elected as Members of Parliament in the recent Lok Sabha elections. This left their assembly seats vacant, triggering the need for bypolls to fill these seats. The results of these crucial by-elections will be announced on November 23, 10 days after the polling day.