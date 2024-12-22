Summarize Simplifying... In short Rashmika Mandanna, the actress in the controversial song 'Peelings', initially found the filming process uncomfortable due to her fear of being lifted. However, her trust in director Sukumar and co-star Arjun helped her overcome this.

Rashmika Mandanna opens up about 'Peelings' controversy

'What in the world?'—Rashmika's initial reaction to controversial song 'Peelings'

By Isha Sharma 02:38 pm Dec 22, 202402:38 pm

What's the story Rashmika Mandanna, who starred in Pushpa 2: The Rule, has finally addressed the controversy surrounding the film's song Peelings. Despite the film's monumental success—reportedly becoming the third-highest-grossing Indian movie with global earnings exceeding ₹1,500cr—the lewd dance moves in Peelings have sparked debate. In a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Mandanna opened up about her first reaction to the choreography.

Filming experience

Mandanna's initial reaction and filming challenges

Mandanna said the rehearsal video for Peelings left her stunned. "It came as a surprise because the second we saw the rehearsal video, I was like, 'What in the world is going on?' Majority of the time I thought I was dancing on Allu Arjun sir," she said. She admitted filming was tough as she feared being lifted. "I have a phobia of being lifted...I wasn't very comfortable initially," she confessed.

Overcoming discomfort

Mandanna's trust in director and co-star helped her

Despite her initial discomfort, Mandanna's faith in director Sukumar and co-star Arjun got her through it. "Once you trust the man, it becomes fun," she added, stressing on the importance of teamwork. She also revealed her philosophy as an actor: "If I did doubt myself, it would be impossible to be an actor... If I start overthinking, I'll typecast myself, and I don't want that."

Audience response

Mandanna acknowledged polarized reactions to 'Peelings'

Mandanna also admitted that the reactions to Peelings and her part in it were mixed. "People can dislike it, but not everything is everybody's cup of tea," she said. "I like to challenge myself and choose diverse roles...I can do everything from running around trees to playing Srivalli in Pushpa." The film also stars Fahadh Faasil and will spawn a third part.