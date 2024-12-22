Summarize Simplifying... In short The gripping Kannada film 'Bagheera', set to release on Disney+ Hotstar this Christmas, tells the story of a man who becomes a superhero to fight for justice in his village.

'Bagheera' will be available in Hindi soon

'Bagheera's Hindi version to arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on Christmas

02:10 pm Dec 22, 2024

What's the story The Kannada superhero film, Bagheera, is currently streaming on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. If you have been waiting for the Hindi version, your wishes have been answered because Disney+ Hotstar will premiere the Hindi dub on December 25. The movie was released in theaters on October 31 and has now been made accessible to a wider audience through OTT.

'Bagheera' plot: A tale of justice and heroism

Bagheera tells the gripping story of a man who fights for his fellow villagers' justice under the guise of a superhero. Packed with suspense, twists, and mystery, the film narrates how the protagonist overcomes various challenges to bring justice to his village. Vedanth Prabhakar, played by Sriimurali, initially aspires to be a superhero but later becomes a police officer at his mother's behest.

'Bagheera' boasts of a star-studded cast and crew

The Kannada-language film is written and directed by Suri, with Vijay Kiragandur as the producer. Along with Sriimurali, the movie stars Rukmini Vasanth, Prakash Raj, Sudha Rani, Ramachandra Raju, Achyuth Kumar and Rangayana Raghu in lead roles. The music of Bagheera has been composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath while A J Shetty and Pranav Sri Prasad handle cinematography and editing respectively.