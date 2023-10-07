Asian Games, badminton: Rankireddy-Shetty clinch first-ever gold medal, script history

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 03:09 pm Oct 07, 202303:09 pm

This is India's first-ever Asian Games gold in badminton men's doubles (Photo credit: X/@OlympicKhel)

Indian star men's doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty scripted history at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou by bagging the gold medal. The Indian men's doubles duo defeated South Korea's Choi Solgyu and Kim Wonho 21-18, 21-16. This is India's first-ever Asian Games gold medal in badminton men's doubles event. Also, this is India's 26th gold medal of the ongoing event. Here's more.

Second-ever Asiad medal for India in badminton men's doubles

As mentioned, this is India's first-ever Asian Games gold medal in badminton men's doubles event. Overall, this is India's second Asiad medal in this event as Leroy D'sa and Pradeep Gandhe clinched the bronze medal in 1982. So Rankireddy-Shetty won an Asian Games medal for India in men's doubles after 41 years.

Rankireddy-Shetty attained the World Number 1 ranking

Rankireddy-Shetty are the first Indian men's doubles pairing to achieve the World Number 1 ranking. Overall, they are the fourth Indians to achieve this feat. Prakash Padukone (men's singles) was the first-ever Indian shuttler to achieve World Number 1 ranking followed by Saina Nehwal (women's singles), who achieved it in 2015. Kidambi Srikanth was the last Indian to be the World Number 1 (2018).

Head-to-head: Rankireddy-Shetty 3-0 Choi-Kim

The Indian duo have had the upper hand over the South Korean pairing of Choi and Kim. The Indians hold a 3-0 record over the South Koreans. Before this final, Rankireddy-Shetty defeated them in the Malaysia Open round of 32 clash this year by a scoreline of 21-16, 21-13. They defeated them last year 21-18, 21-14 in the French Open semi-finals.

A look at the accolades of the star badminton duo

Rankireddy-Shetty have won seven BWF World Tour titles while finishing runners-up twice. Three of the titles have come in 2023. They have also won Commonwealth Games silver in 2018 followed by a gold medal last year. The duo bagged the Asian Championship gold this year before winning the historic Asian Games gold. Rankireddy-Shetty are also the 2022 World Championships bronze medallist.