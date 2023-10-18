Raj Kundra's 'UT 69' trailer highlights his plight inside jail

Raj Kundra's 'UT 69' trailer highlights his plight inside jail

By Namrata Ganguly 07:08 pm Oct 18, 2023

Raj Kundra starrer 'UT 69' trailer has been released

The much-awaited trailer of the upcoming film UT 69 featuring entrepreneur Raj Kundra, actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra's husband, is out. The film is scheduled to release on November 3, 2023. UT 69 narrates his life inside prison following his arrest in the 2021 pornographic films case. Read on about all the details of Kundra's much-talked-about upcoming project and the legal case.

Trailer promises depiction of Kundra's life's 'most difficult period'

The trailer begins with the "breaking news" about Kundra's arrest in the case followed by glimpses of his life, struggles, and unexpected friendships inside the jail. Based on a true story, it "takes a satirical look into the real-life incidents of businessman Raj Kundra's days spent in Arthur Road jail. He recalls this period as his most difficult time," reads the synopsis.

About the film 'UT 69'

Directed by Shahnawaz Ali, it's produced by AA Films, SVS Studios, and The Bigger Picture Films. "This is more than just a movie for me! While it's a closure of sorts, you will see through my eyes a story about survival, friendships, and relationships inside India's most notoriously crowded infamous detention center, also known as Arthur Road Jail," said Kundra at the trailer launch.

What is the 2021 pornographic films case all about?

Kundra was arrested on July 19, 2021, as the "key conspirator" in a case involving pornography for which investigation had begun in February 2021. A chargesheet of 450+ pages was filed against him by the Mumbai Crime Branch. Kundra was accused of making pornographic videos under the guise of producing short films for OTT platforms. He was granted bail in September of that year.