Chevrolet unveils 2026 Silverado EV with 790km range, off-roading capabilities
What's the story
Chevrolet has officially launched the 2026 model of its electric pickup, the Silverado EV.
The new vehicle is a long-range powerhouse, boasting an impressive range of up to 793km on a single charge.
It can tow up to 5,670kg and accelerate from zero to 97km/h in under 4.5 seconds.
The latest version also comes with a rugged Trail Boss trim that offers an incredible output of up to 760hp and 1,050Nm of torque.
Design upgrades
Exclusive design elements and enhanced suspension for better performance
The Trail Boss trim of the Silverado EV comes with Terrain Mode and an enhanced suspension for better performance.
With a two-inch lift, this version offers 24% more ground clearance than the base model.
The model also gets exclusive design elements such as Trail Boss badging inside and out, 35-inch all-terrain tires, a steeply angled front end, and red tow hooks.
The flexible bed of this variant can provide over 10-feet of total space for carrying kayaks, camping gear, etc.
Tech specs
Interior features and pricing details
The 2026 Chevy Silverado EV comes with a 17.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and an 11-inch driver display standard with Google built-in.
You can also add a 14-inch diagonal Head-Up Display (HUD) and GM's Super Cruise driver assist technology, which is available when towing on the LT and Trail Boss trims.
The starting price for the base Work Truck trim is $54,895, which is $2,200 less than the outgoing model.