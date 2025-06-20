Chevrolet unveils 2026 Silverado EV with 790km range, off-roading capabilities

What's the story

Chevrolet has officially launched the 2026 model of its electric pickup, the Silverado EV.

The new vehicle is a long-range powerhouse, boasting an impressive range of up to 793km on a single charge.

It can tow up to 5,670kg and accelerate from zero to 97km/h in under 4.5 seconds.

The latest version also comes with a rugged Trail Boss trim that offers an incredible output of up to 760hp and 1,050Nm of torque.