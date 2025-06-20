Mercedes India recalls luxury cars over fire risk—Check affected models
Mercedes-Benz has issued a voluntary recall for select models in India due to a potential fire hazard.
The affected models include the S-Class, Maybach S-Class (petrol), AMG SL (petrol), GLC-Class (petrol and diesel), and EQS (electric).
The recall comes after internal quality checks revealed issues with the fuse boxes of these vehicles.
Safety concerns
Reason behind the recall
The problem with the fuse boxes, which are critical components designed to protect a car's electrical systems, could lead to failure of connected systems.
This could result in sudden loss of propulsion or impact electronic systems like the instrument cluster.
The recall also highlights a possible risk of thermal incidents, although no such incidents have been reported so far.
Recall specifics
Details of the affected vehicles
The recall affects a total of 30 Mercedes-Benz cars. These include 16 units of the EQS electric model, manufactured between July 19, 2023, and April 8, 2024.
Nine units of S-Class/Maybach S-Class manufactured between July 22, 2023, and March 20, 2024, are also affected.
Three units of GLC-Class made between September 9, 2023, and December 4, 2023, are on the list, along with two units of AMG SL (petrol) manufactured from July 5, 2023, and August 28, 2023.
Past recalls
Previous recall issued for petrol hybrid models
In March 2025, Mercedes-Benz had issued a voluntary recall for select units of the Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance (petrol hybrid) and AMG GT 63S 4 million+ E Performance (petrol hybrid).
The issue was with the processor of the control unit of the high-voltage starter generator.
The company is likely to contact owners of affected units to schedule an appointment for free repairs.