What's the story

The beloved film Raanjhanaa, featuring Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor, is returning to the big screen for a special fan screening.

The event will be at PVR Lido on June 18 in Mumbai to mark the movie's 12th anniversary, the makers announced on Instagram.

The film, which also starred Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Abhay Deol, has left an indelible mark with its memorable characters, soulful music, and poignant storytelling.