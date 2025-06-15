'Raanjhanaa' 12th anniversary special screening: Dhanush, Sonam to reunite
What's the story
The beloved film Raanjhanaa, featuring Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor, is returning to the big screen for a special fan screening.
The event will be at PVR Lido on June 18 in Mumbai to mark the movie's 12th anniversary, the makers announced on Instagram.
The film, which also starred Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Abhay Deol, has left an indelible mark with its memorable characters, soulful music, and poignant storytelling.
Event details
Host Laksh Maheshwari will conduct the event
The special screening will be attended by the director of the film, Aanand L Rai, writer Himanshu Sharma, and actors Dhanush, Kapoor, Ayyub, and lyricist Irshad Kamil.
The event is set to be hosted by a YouTuber and pop culture commentator, Laksh Maheshwari.
A meet-and-greet with the Raanjhanaa team will also take place during this exclusive fan screening.
Director's insight
'Raanjhanaa' ending and re-release
Rai once reflected on the film's emotional impact, saying, "Even saying 'I love you' is an uphill task... Your hero dies, with his one-sided love? He dies a hero."
He said he could have written a different ending, but it wouldn't have suited Kundan's character.
The film was re-released in theaters on February 28 this year.
Film's legacy
More about the film
Released in 2013, Raanjhanaa is the story of Kundan, a Hindu boy from Benaras who ends up falling deeply in love with Zoya, a Muslim girl.
Its themes of unrequited love, heartbreak, and selfless devotion continue to resonate with audiences even after a decade.
The film's music has also been widely appreciated and continues to be loved by fans.