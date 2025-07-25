'HHVM' to have a sequel

Will director Krish return for 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' sequel?

By Shreya Mukherjee 03:59 pm Jul 25, 2025

What's the story

The Telugu film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, featuring Pawan Kalyan, has taken a good opening at the box office. Despite its overall success, the film's second half received criticism from fans who felt it didn't live up to expectations. Its VFX work has been panned as well, yet a sequel is in development. Reports are suggesting that director Krish Jagarlamudi, who walked out of Part 1 mid-way due to delays, may return for the sequel.