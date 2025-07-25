Will director Krish return for 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' sequel?
What's the story
The Telugu film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, featuring Pawan Kalyan, has taken a good opening at the box office. Despite its overall success, the film's second half received criticism from fans who felt it didn't live up to expectations. Its VFX work has been panned as well, yet a sequel is in development. Reports are suggesting that director Krish Jagarlamudi, who walked out of Part 1 mid-way due to delays, may return for the sequel.
Director shift
Kalyan acknowledges fans' feedback about the film's 2nd half
In a recent press interaction, Kalyan acknowledged the criticism of the film's second half and said he will consider it while planning for the sequel. Now, reports suggest that Kalyan has asked Jagarlamudi to return as director for Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 2. However, an official confirmation is still awaited. The first part was directed by Jyothi Krishna after Jagarlamudi's exit from the project.
Sequel uncertainty
Producer Rathnam was skeptical about making a sequel
Producer A.M. Rathnam has been vocal about his reluctance to make a sequel unless the first part is a hit. Despite mixed reviews, Hari Hara Veera Mallu has opened strong at the box office, leaving fans hopeful for a second part. The film also stars Bobby Deol as Aurangzeb, but his character was criticized for not being well-developed in the narrative.