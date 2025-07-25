You can now buy Samsung's latest foldable phones in India

Samsung has officially launched its highly-anticipated seventh-generation foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7, in India. The company has also introduced the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE and the new Galaxy Watch8 and Watch8 Classic wearables. The devices are now available on major online platforms such as Samsung.com, Amazon, Flipkart, as well as offline retail stores across the country.

Device features Galaxy Z Fold7: A powerhouse for productivity and entertainment Samsung's latest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7, are its slimmest, lightest, and most powerful models yet. They come with refined engineering and integrated Galaxy AI for real-time intelligent interactions. The Z Fold7 boasts a large immersive screen perfect for gaming, streaming, or productivity tasks. It also packs a powerful 200MP camera along with Gemini Live AI support for voice-visual content interaction.

Device details Galaxy Z Flip7 offers a stylish and compact form-factor The Galaxy Z Flip7, on the other hand, is all about style and compact utility. It features a revamped FlexWindow and powerful FlexCam for hands-free selfies, music control, and workout tracking. The device also offers Gemini AI support for real-time queries without opening it up. A new Portrait Studio feature has been added to turn pet photos into artistic images.

Cost breakdown Prices and pre-orders The Galaxy Z Fold7 starts at ₹1,74,999 while the Z Flip7 starts at ₹1,09,999. The Watch8 series begins at ₹32,999. All devices are available online and offline. Samsung has also revealed that its latest foldable phones have received record-breaking pre-orders with over 210,000 bookings in just 48 hours—almost matching the earlier record set by the Galaxy S25 series this year.

Budget-friendly Samsung also introduces affordable foldable—Galaxy Z Flip7 FE For those looking for an affordable foldable, Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE starting at ₹89,999. The device retains the flip form factor and core features but comes at a more accessible price point. This move is aimed at making foldables more mainstream in India.