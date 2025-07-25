Manchester City agree deal to re-sign goalkeeper James Trafford

Manchester City are set to re-sign goalkeeper James Trafford from Burnley. As per The Athletic's David Ornstein, the 22-year-old England Under-21 international will join City for a fee worth £27m. Earlier, City had sold the player to Burnley for £14m. Therefore, the buy-back cost for City stands at £13m. City also activated matching rights on Newcastle United offer as the player picked his former club on a 5+1 year contract. Newcastle United had earlier offered £27 million. Here's more.

Career progression Trafford's career at Manchester City and Burnley Trafford started his professional career at Manchester City before going on loan to Accrington Stanley and Bolton Wanderers. He joined Burnley in June 2023, where he had a mixed first season. Under the guidance of former City captain Vincent Kompany, he conceded 62 goals and lost his starting spot for the last few months of their Premier League campaign.

Redemption arc Trafford's impressive season in the Championship Despite a rocky start, Trafford caught the eye of England manager Gareth Southgate. Under Scott Parker, Kompany's successor at Burnley, he had an impressive season last year. The young goalkeeper conceded only 16 goals in 45 games, helping Burnley secure automatic promotion to the Premier League. They narrowly missed out on the Championship title race to Leeds United by goal difference.

National call-up Trafford was included in Southgate's initial Euro 2024 squad Trafford's impressive performances at Burnley earned him a spot in Southgate's provisional 33-man squad for the 2024 European Championship. He was one of four goalkeepers in the team, alongside Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, and Dean Henderson. However, he was cut from the final squad before the tournament began.

Information Trafford has made 73 appearances for Burnley As mentioned, while still being at City, Trafford had loan moves to Accrington Stanley (11 appearances) and Bolton Wanderers (74 appearances). He sealed a permanent move to Burnley and has since then made 73 appearances. He made 45 appearances last season with all of them coming in the Championship.