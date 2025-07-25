4 Edgar Wright films that made us laugh and gasp

Edgar Wright is a filmmaker with a distinct style and sense of humor. Over the past decade, he has directed a number of comedies that have been lauded for their wit, creativity, and captivating storytelling. They often combine humor with action and have some unforgettable characters. Here are five of the notable comedies directed by Wright this decade and what makes them special.

Visual comedy 'Scott Pilgrim vs. The World' Released in 2010, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is an adaptation of a graphic novel series. The film's distinctiveness lies in its innovative visual style, which resembles that of a video game. The live-action and animation fusion creates a vibrant world where characters fight in over-the-top battles. The movie's humor is deeply rooted in its visual gags and clever editing techniques, making it a unique entry in Wright's filmography.

Apocalyptic humor 'The World's End' In 2013, Wright came up with The World's End, where a group of friends reunite for the adventure of a lifetime, only to encounter an unexpected situation. The film combines elements of science fiction with comedy as the characters battle their own demons and aliens. Its humor comes from witty conversations and situational comedy as the heroes deal with crazier situations.

Musical action-comedy 'Baby Driver' Though best remembered for its high-octane action, Baby Driver (2017) also has some of the most hilarious moments, courtesy of music and the characters' relationship with each other. The story follows a getaway driver who uses music to improve his driving skills. The film is a testament to Wright's ability to blend action with music and make high-pressure situations funny through quirky character relations.