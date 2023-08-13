Technology

MSI's latest gaming laptop is a treat for Mercedes-AMG fans

Written by Akash Pandey August 13, 2023 | 05:32 pm 1 min read

The Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport houses a 4-cell, 99.9Wh battery (Photo credit: MSI)

MSI and Mercedes-AMG Motorsport have joined forces to launch the 'Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport' gaming laptop. This high-performance machine is designed for gamers who are also fans of the iconic motorsport brand. The laptop is adorned with numerous Mercedes-AMG Motorsport logos and comes with a bunch of accessories, including a Mercedes pouch, a mouse, a mouse pad, and a postcard.

Have a look at the top highlights

The Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport has a magnesium alloy construction, a per-key RGB-backlit keyboard, privacy shutter-enabled Full-HD webcam, and a fingerprint scanner. It is equipped with dual 2W speakers and four 2W subwoofers. The laptop sports a 60Hz, 16-inch 4K+ OLED display. Inside, it packs an Intel Core i9-13900H CPU, an 8GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060/4070 GPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and 1TB/2TB SSD storage.

The limited edition model is now available in India

The Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport is available in India. The laptop costs Rs. 2,49,990 for the RTX 4060 with 1TB storage. The model having RTX 4070 and 2TB storage is priced at Rs. 2,99,990. The new product demonstrates the branding and marketing strategies of MSI and Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, targeting a niche market of gaming enthusiasts who appreciate the luxury and performance associated with Mercedes-AMG.