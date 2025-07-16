SoftBank-backed travel platform Klook might raise $500M via IPO

Founded in 2014, Klook became a unicorn in 2018 and turned profitable this year. The company competes with global travel booking platforms such as Booking.com and Expedia, as well as China 's Trip.com and South Korea's Yanolja. Despite the competition, Klook has achieved profitability and continued growth in the travel industry.

Financials

Latest funding round and user base

Klook recently raised $100 million in a new funding round led by Vitruvian Partners, taking its total capital raised to over $1 billion. Other investors in the company include HongShan Capital Group (HSG), previously known as Sequoia Capital China. The firm has revealed that millennials and gen Zs account for nearly 70% of its user base, with over four-in-five bookings made through its mobile app.