HDB Financial's ₹12,500cr IPO receives bids worth ₹1.6L crore

HDB Financial Services's ₹12,500 crore initial public offering (IPO) has received bids worth a whopping ₹1.6 lakh crore by the end of Friday. The massive response is mainly from institutional buyers, making it India's largest offering so far this year. The strong demand indicates a revival of confidence in the Indian stock market after a period of uncertainty due to global trade tensions.

Market response Nifty 50 index rebounds The blue-chip Nifty 50 index, which had hit a one-year low in April, is now just 2.4% away from last year's record highs. The recovery is fueled by easing geopolitical tensions and trade fears, leading to a risk-on sentiment among investors. HDB Financial's IPO has been subscribed 16.7 times over, with institutional buyers like foreign investors and mutual funds bidding for 55 times their reserved portion of shares.

Investor participation Non-institutional investors also showed strong interest Non-institutional investors also showed strong interest, bidding for 10 times their portion. However, retail investor interest was comparatively muted, with their shares being oversubscribed just 1.4 times. The strong response makes HDB Financial's IPO the most subscribed offering over $1 billion since Zomato's in 2021, according to Prime Database data.