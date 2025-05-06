Ola-rival Ather lists at 2% premium in muted market debut
What's the story
Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy shares listed below gray market expectations, making a subdued debut today.
The shares debuted at ₹328 per share on the NSE and ₹326 per share on the BSE.
This was at a premium of 2.18% and 1.57%, respectively, over the issue price range of ₹304-321 per share.
Subscription rates
IPO of Ather Energy managed to raise ₹2,981 crore
The IPO of Ather Energy managed to raise ₹2,981 crore. The issue was oversubscribed 1.43 times, with strong interest from qualified institutional buyers and retail investors.
Post-listing, Ather Energy's market valuation stood at approximately ₹12,144 crore.
Shares of Ather Energy were commanding a GMP of about 4% in the unofficial market prior to market debut.
Listing details
First mainboard public issue for FY2026
Ather Energy's IPO consisted of a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹2,626 crore and an offer-for-sale of 1.1 crore equity shares by promoters and other shareholders.
Ather Energy marked the first mainboard IPO of the current financial year.
It is also the second electric two-wheeler maker to go public, following Ola Electric's ₹6,145 crore share sale in August last year.