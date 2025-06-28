Post offices in India to accept digital payments from August

Test phase

New system currently being piloted in Karnataka

An official source told PTI that "The Department of Posts is implementing its IT infrastructure, which will have new applications that are enabled to perform transactions with Dynamic QR Code." The new system, dubbed IT 2.0, is currently being piloted in the Karnataka circle. The Mysore head office (HO), Bagalkot HO, and its subordinate offices have successfully carried out QR-based booking of mail products under this pilot project.