Warren Buffett donates Berkshire Hathaway shares worth $6B

Buffett has allocated the donated shares to several foundations. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation received 9.43 million stocks, while the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation received 943,384 shares. Each of his three children's charities—the Howard G. Buffett Foundation, Sherwood Foundation and NoVo Foundation—was given 660,366 shares by their respective namesakes: Howard, Susie and Peter Buffett.

Wealth status

Prior to this donation, Buffett's net worth was $152 billion, making him the fifth-richest person in the world as per Forbes magazine. Even after this donation, he would remain the sixth richest. At 94 years old, he has been giving away his fortune since 2006 and revised his will last year to leave 99.5% of his remaining wealth after death to a charitable trust run by his children: Susie (71), Howard (70), and Peter (67).