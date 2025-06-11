LA riots: Trump threatens invoking Insurrection Act as protests continue
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has said he may invoke the Insurrection Act as protests have erupted in Los Angeles over mass immigration arrests.
The law, based on legislation from 1807, allows for the deployment of active-duty military on US soil.
"If there's an insurrection, I would certainly invoke it. We'll see," Trump told reporters at the Oval Office on Tuesday.
"Last night was terrible, and the night before that was terrible."
Military deployment
Pentagon confirms deployment of 700 US Marines to LA
The Pentagon confirmed the deployment of 700 US Marines to Los Angeles, California. They will join the 2,000 National Guard troops who were mobilized over the weekend.
This decision was taken despite opposition from California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.
The acting comptroller, Bryn Woollacott MacDonnell, said this deployment would cost an estimated $134 million for travel, housing, and food.
Protest warnings
Trump warns protesters of 'heavy force'
Trump has ramped up his rhetoric against the protesters, warning them of "heavy force" at Saturday's military parade in Washington.
On Monday night, he wrote on Truth Social: "IF THEY SPIT, WE WILL HIT, and I promise you they will be hit harder than they have ever been hit before."
"If I didn't 'SEND IN THE TROOPS' to Los Angeles the last three nights, that once beautiful and great City would be burning to the ground right now," he wrote.
Political clash
Governor slams Trump's actions as politically motivated
Governor Newsom slammed Trump's actions as politically motivated and authoritarian.
"US Marines shouldn't be deployed on American soil facing their own countrymen to fulfill the deranged fantasy of a dictatorial President. This is un-American," he posted on X.
He added that California could maintain order and accused Trump of intentionally stoking tensions for political gain.
House Speaker Mike Johnson echoed Trump's rhetoric, saying Newsom "ought to be tarred and feathered."
Ongoing unrest
Protests began after over 40 people were arrested
The protests began after over 118 people were arrested by immigration agents.
The raids targeted a warehouse in downtown fashion district.
Authorities allege the employer used false documents for some workers, but demonstrators accused ICE of using excessive force and instilling fear in immigrant communities.
Protesters threw rocks and broken cinder blocks at departing Border Patrol cars, and agents responded with flash-bang grenades, tear-gas, and pepper balls.
At least five Waymo self-driving cars were set afire during the protests.