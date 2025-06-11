What's the story

United States President Donald Trump has said he may invoke the Insurrection Act as protests have erupted in Los Angeles over mass immigration arrests.

The law, based on legislation from 1807, allows for the deployment of active-duty military on US soil.

"If there's an insurrection, I would certainly invoke it. We'll see," Trump told reporters at the Oval Office on Tuesday.

"Last night was terrible, and the night before that was terrible."