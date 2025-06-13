Israel's military, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), said the coordinated airstrikes hit multiple locations across Iran.

The operation, dubbed "Operation Rising Lion," is reportedly considered by some analysts to be the most serious attack on Iran since the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s.

The IRGC-linked Tasnim news agency confirmed Salami's death in an Israeli strike on IRGC headquarters.

State-owned Mehr news agency also reported his death.