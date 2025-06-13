What's the story

At least 16 Air India flights have been diverted after Iran closed its airspace until further notice following Israel's airstrikes on several locations across the country, including Tehran.

The affected services include flights from New York to Delhi and from Delhi and Mumbai to London and New York, among others.

One of Air India's flights, en route to London, was also forced to return to Mumbai after three hours in the air, according to news agency PTI citing Flightradar24 data.