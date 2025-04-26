What's the story

Canadian PM Mark Carney has condemned Israel's blockade of food supplies to Gaza.

His statement comes after the World Food Programme (WFP) reported depleting its food stocks amid the ongoing Israeli blockade.

Carney said "food cannot be used as a political tool," urging Israel to allow the WFP's operations in Gaza.

The UN agency said it had distributed its last remaining supplies. Kitchens providing hot meals in Gaza are expected to run out of food soon.