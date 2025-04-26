Canadian PM Mark Carney calls for end to Israeli blockade
What's the story
Canadian PM Mark Carney has condemned Israel's blockade of food supplies to Gaza.
His statement comes after the World Food Programme (WFP) reported depleting its food stocks amid the ongoing Israeli blockade.
Carney said "food cannot be used as a political tool," urging Israel to allow the WFP's operations in Gaza.
The UN agency said it had distributed its last remaining supplies. Kitchens providing hot meals in Gaza are expected to run out of food soon.
Aid crisis
Gaza's border crossings closed for over 7 weeks
The WFP hasn't received humanitarian or commercial supplies into Gaza for over seven weeks; all main border crossing points have been closed.
This marks the longest closure the Gaza Strip has ever seen.
Carney stressed "Palestinian civilians must not bear the consequences of Hamas' terrorist crimes," and urged the World Food Programme to resume its lifesaving work in the region.
Tensions escalate
Israeli military blames Hamas for Gaza's hunger crisis
The Israeli military has denied a hunger crisis in Gaza. It accuses the Hamas militants ruling Gaza of diverting aid, a claim Hamas denies.
Israel insists it has to keep all supplies out to stop these fighters from accessing them.
The Gaza government media office warned on Friday that famine was becoming a reality in the enclave housing 2.3 million people.
Casualties
Israeli attacks have claimed thousands of Palestinian lives
Since a ceasefire was broken on March 18, Israeli attacks have reportedly killed over 1,900 Palestinians, according to health authorities in Gaza.
Many of these casualties are believed to be civilians.
Following a Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023 that left 1,200 dead and 251 abducted hostages in Gaza, over 51,300 Palestinians have died due to the Israeli offensive in Gaza, health officials reported.