80-year-old Howrah Bridge to undergo health checkup: Here's why

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 25, 2023, 07:03 pm 2 min read

Howrah Bridge was inaugurated in 1943

Kolkata's iconic Howrah Bridge, which sees around 80,000 vehicles every day, will undergo a detailed health checkup after 11 years, PTI reported, quoting an official from Kolkata Port, which maintains the structure. The bridge will be checked comprehensively in consultation with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, Kolkata Port Chairman Rathendra Raman added. Here's why Howrah Bridge's health checkup is significant.

Checkup will give insights to improve bridge's lifespan

According to the Kolkata Port official, a comprehensive health study of the bridge hasn't been done in over a decade. It was last conducted with the expertise of the Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES). Meanwhile, Raman said the checkup will provide valuable insights on how to improve the bridge's lifespan. Howrah Bridge, known as the lifeline of Kolkata, was inaugurated in 1943.

New layer on road would be added to reduce load

Raman further said the checkup will also include the National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways & Coasts (NTCPWC), adding that another consultant will be added if necessary. Notably, the port authorities have already begun working to scrap the bituminous road surface on the bridge, and a new layer will be laid to reduce its load.

Bridge connects twin cities of Howrah and Kolkata

The bridge, also called Rabindra Setu, is 405m in length and 21.6m in width. It was taken up for construction in 1926 after a suspension bridge was recommended to be built across the Hooghly River. The Howrah Bridge, which facilitates passage for about 4 lakh pedestrians per day, connects the twin cities of Howrah and Kolkata over this river.