Flying from Delhi? Airport warns of flight delays today
Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has warned of possible flight delays on Friday (April 18) because of "shifting wind pattern in the vicinity of the airport."
The airport authorities have put in place air traffic flow management measures in the wake of the changes.
Passengers have been advised to keep themselves updated with their respective airlines about any changes in flight schedules.
Operational impact
Flight arrivals to be affected from 12:30pm to 4:30pm
In a statement on X, the airport clarified, "Air traffic flow management measures for flight arrivals will be implemented from 12:30pm till 4:30pm today by ATC authorities to ensure safe operations."
The measures are taken in accordance with international and regulatory protocols and prioritizing passenger safety.
However, all other operations across terminals and three runways at Delhi airport continue to function normally.
Weather update
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s weather advisory, the national capital will likely face strong winds throughout the day on Friday.
On April 19, Delhi may experience thunderstorms with lightning and high surface winds. There is also a forecast for very light to light rainfall.
On Saturday, the weather may grow more unstable.
The IMD anticipates partly to mostly cloudy skies, very light rain or drizzle, and thunderstorms with gusty winds reaching 50 kmph.