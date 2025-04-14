DU principal applies cow dung on classroom 'to beat heat'
What's the story
In an unconventional step, Delhi University's Lakshmibai College principal Pratyush Vatsala smeared cow dung on the walls of classrooms to fight summer heat.
The initiative was undertaken in Block C of the college, one of the oldest buildings on the campus, which reportedly becomes hot in summer.
The act triggered a debate among students and faculty about infrastructure issues in old buildings.
Innovative solution
Vatsala herself smeared the walls of a classroom with cow dung, an ancient Indian tradition said to control temperature inside.
Vatsala shared the video in the college's internal teachers' group on WhatsApp.
But what was supposed to be an internal update soon went viral on social media, causing reactions from admiration to disbelief.
Infrastructure concerns
The move has sparked a debate among students and faculty regarding the need for better facilities—fans and coolers—in the older buildings.
Many classrooms are overcrowded, lack cross-ventilation, and have the most basic fans. Some lack coolers or air-conditioners, and washrooms are poorly maintained.
"Some rooms are definitely hot, but no one asked for cow dung," said one. "We just need proper fans—or coolers at least."
Twitter Post
Principal in Delhi University applying Cow dung (Gobar) on the walls of classroom— 𝗩eena Jain (@DrJain21) April 14, 2025
Sanghis have systematically k!lled Scientific Temperament & Piyush Goyal wonder why there's no Technology & innovation based start-ups in India 🤡
pic.twitter.com/JT0XQq9vc2
Justification
In response to the criticism, Vatsala defended her decision, stating that it is part of a research proposal by the faculty.
"It is under process. I will be able to share details of the full research after a week. The research is being carried out in porta cabins. I coated one of them myself because there's no harm in touching natural mud."
"Some people are spreading misinformation without knowing the full details," she told PTI.
Faculty response
Some faculty members also condemned Vatsala's move of applying cow dung on the walls.
Neelam, an Academic Council member and Associate Professor at the college, said basic infrastructure facilities have to be considered seriously.
Just because a classroom is old, its infrastructure and maintenance cannot be ignored, she said.
Professor Pankaj Garg of the Indian National Teachers' Congress voiced similar opinions, saying such approaches are pushing us back in time instead of forward.