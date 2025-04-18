Delhi teen stabbed to death; locals demand 'Yogi model' justice
A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Delhi's Seelampur on Thursday night.
Police suspect the murder was motivated by an old feud and involved members of another community.
Authorities are investigating the matter and analyzing CCTV footage to identify possible suspects.
The murder has led to huge unrest in the community, which has blocked roads protesting the teen's death.
Community unrest
Residents demand 'Yogi model' justice
Alleging that the attackers belong to the Muslim community, the locals demanded "justice through the Yogi Adityanath model."
Residents put up banners outside their houses reading "Hindu exodus" and begging assistance from Adityanath and Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister of Delhi.
The posters carried messages like "Yogi ji, help us" and "This house is for sale."
Official response
Delhi CM promises justice
Delhi CM Gupta has reacted to the incident, saying "no stone will be left unturned" in providing justice to the victim's family.
She also confirmed she spoke to the police commissioner about the murder and possible suspects.
The boy, now identified as Kunal, was rushed to a hospital after the attack, but the doctors declared him dead during treatment.
Twitter Post
Visuals from Delhi
BREAKING⚡️After Kunal's brutal murder, Hindus have started to migrate from Delhi's Mini-Pakistan, Seelampur.— Treeni (@TheTreeni) April 18, 2025
Sale-posters have been pasted outside Hindu homes in the area.
Massive protests have also erupted. pic.twitter.com/Kb2HeVdIGQ
Family's statement
Victim's parents claim attackers belong to Muslim community
The victim's parents have alleged the attackers belong to the Muslim community.
"I was about to sell the house and leave. I never imagined my son would be the one to go," his mother said.
"They took out someone else's grudge on my son. He had gone out to buy milk and never came back."
The teen was allegedly assaulted by 4-5 boys.
Per NDTV, two more murders were reported from Delhi on Thursday alone.