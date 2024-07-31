In short Simplifying... In short King Charles is reportedly concerned about Prince Harry's financial future, following Harry's claim that his father cut him off financially, leading him and Meghan to sign lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify.

Despite the financial disputes and Harry's absence from royal duties, Charles maintains an open-door policy for his son.

Despite the financial disputes and Harry's absence from royal duties, Charles maintains an open-door policy for his son.

However, their relationship remains strained, as evidenced by Harry's recent missed meeting with his father due to the King's busy schedule.

What's the story King Charles III is reportedly anxious about his son, Prince Harry's financial future, according to a new book by royal reporter Robert Jobson. The monarch's concerns stem from the potential exhaustion of the millions earned by Harry through business deals with companies like Netflix and Spotify. A Palace official quoted in Jobson's book states, "What worries His Majesty, and his top team, is what is going to happen when all the money runs out."

New book reveals Sussexes's search for sustainable income

The book titled Catherine: The Princess of Wales suggests that Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are seeking an income source that doesn't involve "dishing dirt on the Royal Family." Jobson asserts that "the public have wearied of their constant complaints." The reporter's book also highlights a significant gap in "star power" and "manpower" within the Royal Family due to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepping down from their senior roles in 2020.

Financial disputes between Charles and Harry

The issue of finances has been a long-standing point of contention between King Charles and his son. In a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry claimed that his father "literally cut me off financially," which led him and Meghan to sign production deals with Netflix and Spotify reportedly worth $100M and $20M, respectively. This revelation underscores the financial challenges faced by the Sussexes following their departure from royal duties.

King Charles keeps the door open for Prince Harry

Despite the ongoing tensions, the King has indicated that he will always keep the door open for his second child The last time Charles saw Harry was in February when Harry visited the UK after learning about his father's cancer diagnosis. A senior royal figure suggested that Charles was sending a message about second chances through his actions toward Prince Andrew. This has led to speculation that Charles may be subtly encouraging Prince William to reconsider his position toward Harry.

Prince Harry misses meeting with his father

Harry did not see his father when he visited London in May to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games﻿. A spokesperson for Harry cited the King's busy schedule as the reason for their missed meeting, stating, "It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty's full program." This incident further highlights the strained relationship between father and son.