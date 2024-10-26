Summarize Simplifying... In short Camdom, dubbed as a 'digital condom', is an app designed to combat the issue of revenge porn by blocking unauthorized media capture during intimate moments.

Activated by bringing smartphones close and swiping a virtual button, it alerts both parties if someone tries to breach the restrictions.

Developed by Billy Boy, it's currently available for Android users in over 30 countries, with an iOS version coming soon.

The app works using Bluetooth technology

What is 'digital condom' and how does it work

By Chanshimla Varah 01:39 pm Oct 26, 202401:39 pm

What's the story German condom company Billy Boy has launched an innovative app, Camdom, to prevent unauthorized recordings during intimate moments. This app blocks access to the camera and microphone on smartphones using Bluetooth technology. Felipe Almeida, the developer of Camdom, said, "Smartphones have become an extension of our body... In order to protect you from the recording of non-consensual content, we've created the first app that can block your camera and mic simply through the use of Bluetooth."

App functionality

How does the Camdom app work?

To activate Camdom, users have to bring their smartphones close to each other and swipe down a virtual button on the app before their intimate session. In case someone attempts to breach these restrictions, an alarm will ring to notify both parties. The app can then block multiple devices simultaneously, which makes it customizable for different situations.

Privacy protection

Camdom: A response to the growing issue of revenge porn

The launch of Camdom comes as a solution to the growing issue of revenge porn. A study from Portugal's Egas Moniz School of Health & Science found that victims often suffer psychological effects like depression and anxiety. Alexander Strumann, Billy Boy's brand manager, said, "Billy Boy is a brand known to protect people in the analog world...we wanted to...protect the digital generation from a threat that a normal condom can't tackle—the leakage of non-consensual media during sex."

Billy Boy has been downloaded in over 30 countries

Billy Boy has already been downloaded in over 30 countries. The app is currently only available for Android users, but it will soon be available for iOS. "Camdom is your digital condom, blocking anyone from taking pictures, filming or recording audio without your consent," the creators behind Billy Boy said in their latest advertisement.