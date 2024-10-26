What is 'digital condom' and how does it work
German condom company Billy Boy has launched an innovative app, Camdom, to prevent unauthorized recordings during intimate moments. This app blocks access to the camera and microphone on smartphones using Bluetooth technology. Felipe Almeida, the developer of Camdom, said, "Smartphones have become an extension of our body... In order to protect you from the recording of non-consensual content, we've created the first app that can block your camera and mic simply through the use of Bluetooth."
How does the Camdom app work?
To activate Camdom, users have to bring their smartphones close to each other and swipe down a virtual button on the app before their intimate session. In case someone attempts to breach these restrictions, an alarm will ring to notify both parties. The app can then block multiple devices simultaneously, which makes it customizable for different situations.
Camdom: A response to the growing issue of revenge porn
The launch of Camdom comes as a solution to the growing issue of revenge porn. A study from Portugal's Egas Moniz School of Health & Science found that victims often suffer psychological effects like depression and anxiety. Alexander Strumann, Billy Boy's brand manager, said, "Billy Boy is a brand known to protect people in the analog world...we wanted to...protect the digital generation from a threat that a normal condom can't tackle—the leakage of non-consensual media during sex."
Billy Boy has been downloaded in over 30 countries
Billy Boy has already been downloaded in over 30 countries. The app is currently only available for Android users, but it will soon be available for iOS. "Camdom is your digital condom, blocking anyone from taking pictures, filming or recording audio without your consent," the creators behind Billy Boy said in their latest advertisement.