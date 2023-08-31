TECNO unveils Phantom Ultimate rollable smartphone concept

Written by Rishabh Raj August 31, 2023 | 03:06 pm 2 min read

The Phantom Ultimate is a concept model for now

TECNO has introduced its groundbreaking Phantom Ultimate rollable smartphone concept, which expands from a 6.55-inch display to 7.11-inch in about a second. The device features a single-drive motor system activated by a button on the top right side, eliminating the need for folding mechanisms. This implementation sets it apart from other devices on the market. Samsung is also said to be readying a rollable smartphone and it may debut in 2025.

Impressive display specs and user-friendly design

The Phantom Ultimate's specs include a 7.11-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 2,296x1,596 pixels resolution and 388ppi of pixel density. The screen offers 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. When unrolled, the device is a basic 6.55-inch smartphone with the rolled display part serving as an Always-On screen at the back. It is 9.93mm thick at its base, with protective glass for the sliding area and a textured rear panel for better grip.

No word on market arrival yet

Currently, the Phantom Ultimate is only a concept with no indication of when it might hit the market. Technological limitations, such as ensuring the durability and reliability of the expanding mechanism and developing protective materials for the sliding area, still have to be addressed before rollable phones become widely available. The Phantom Ultimate is similar in design to TECNO's previous rollable smartphone concept, the Vision V, but eliminates the folding aspect. Both devices showcase TECNO's innovative approach to smartphone design.

