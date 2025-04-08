What's the story

The US Supreme Court has rejected Tahawwur Rana's last-ditch plea to stop his extradition to India.

The decision takes the 64-year-old a step closer to facing justice in India for his alleged involvement in the Mumbai terror attacks of November 26, 2008.

Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian national and former Chicago resident, was convicted in 2011 and sentenced to 13 years behind bars.

He is currently lodged in the LA's Metropolitan Detention Center.