US Supreme Court clears way for extradition of 26/11 mastermind
What's the story
The US Supreme Court has rejected Tahawwur Rana's last-ditch plea to stop his extradition to India.
The decision takes the 64-year-old a step closer to facing justice in India for his alleged involvement in the Mumbai terror attacks of November 26, 2008.
Rana, a Pakistani-origin Canadian national and former Chicago resident, was convicted in 2011 and sentenced to 13 years behind bars.
He is currently lodged in the LA's Metropolitan Detention Center.
Background
Rana's links to Mumbai terror attacks
Rana is a close associate of David Coleman Headley, one of the prime conspirators of the 26/11 attacks.
Headley had recce in Mumbai before the attacks while working as an employee at Rana's immigration consultancy.
He was convicted in the US for conspiracy to provide material support for a terrorist plot in Denmark and for supporting Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the Pakistan-based group responsible for the Mumbai attacks.
Legal proceedings
Supreme Court's final decision on Rana's extradition
On February 27, Rana filed an "Emergency Application For Stay Pending Litigation of Petition For Writ of Habeas Corpus" with the US Supreme Court.
However, it was denied by Elena Kagan, Associate Justice of the Supreme Court and Circuit Justice for the Ninth Circuit, last month.
After it was rejected, Rana submitted a renewed application, requesting it be directed to Chief Justice Roberts.
But a notice on the SC's website uploaded on Monday simply stated, "Application denied by the Court."
Extradition approved
Trump announced Rana's extradition in February
Before leaving office, former US President Joe Biden confirmed in a joint press conference in February with Indian PM Narendra Modi that his administration had approved Rana's extradition to India.
"I am pleased to announce that my administration has approved the extradition of one of the plotters and one of the very evil people in the world...having to do with horrific 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack to face justice in India," Biden said.