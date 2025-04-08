What's the story

China has promised to "fight to the end" after United States President Donald Trump threatened an additional 50% tariff on its imports.

The Commerce Ministry slammed the US's proposed "reciprocal tariffs," calling them "a mistake on top of a mistake."

"If the US escalates its tariff measures, China will...take countermeasures to safeguard its own rights and interests," it said.

The ministry also stated that it seeks "dialogue" with the US and that "there are no winners in a trade war."