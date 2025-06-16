What's the story

The Congress party has condemned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary and Uttarakhand in-charge Dushyant Gautam for his "callous and irresponsible" remarks on helicopter crashes.

The criticism comes after a fatal helicopter crash near Kedarnath on Sunday morning that killed all seven people on board.

When a reporter raised concerns about the rising number of helicopter accidents, Gautam had sarcastically responded, "You run a crash-proof chopper service where no one dies....You are a superhuman; you can run it."