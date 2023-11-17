Miss Universe 2023: Know about India's Shweta Sharda, streaming details

Miss Universe 2023: Know about India's Shweta Sharda, streaming details

By Isha Sharma 11:29 am Nov 17, 2023

Shweta Sharda will represent India at Miss Universe 2023

All eyes of the global beauty community are fixated upon El Salvador, which is hosting the Miss Universe 2023 pageant on Saturday. This is the 72nd edition of the pageant that tests participants' confidence, personality, candor, and of course, glamor. This year, a whopping 90 countries have sent their representatives to MU2023, and India's hopes are with Shweta Sharda, the Miss Diva Universe 2023.

Know more about her background, life's trajectory

Sharda was honored with the Miss Diva Universe 2023 title in August 2023 in Mumbai. She has had an inspiring journey, one that can set an example for other aspiring women planning to step into showbiz. Raised by a single mother, at 16, Sharda moved to Mumbai from Chandigarh to pursue her goal of becoming a professional dancer—a dream that later fructified.

Her drive took her to India's biggest dance shows

Sharda's dreams weren't just that. Her dreams were backed by a vision and consistent perseverance. She has been a part of several premier dance reality series, such as Dance+, Dance Deewane, and Dance India Dance (DID). Not just that, she also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as a choreographer. She once said that "teaching dance to India's most loveable actors" was her proudest moment.

Miss Universe: Venue, hosts, performers of the evening

Circling back to the main event, the extravagant ceremony will be held in José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador, which is expected to hold a mammoth 13,000 attendees. Grammy awardee John Legend will perform, while former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo will host the event. She will be joined by popular TV personalities Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Maria Menounos.

Want to watch it from India? Here's how you can

Indian viewers can catch the show (the final competition) on Miss Universe's YouTube channel and its X (Twitter) account around 6:30am on Sunday. The X account is usually engaged in a live feed of the event, along with photos and videos straight from the venue. Other than that, for international viewers, The Roku Channel and Live Bash will provide streaming access.

This year's pageant is extra special; know why

This year's pageant will rewrite the history books since María Camila Avella Montañez from Colombia and Michelle Cohn from Guatemala have become the first married mothers in the contest. It's also vital for Rikkie Valerie Kollé and Marina Machete, from the Netherlands and Portugal respectively, who are transwomen. Congratulations are also in order for Pakistan, which will make its debut through Erica Robin.