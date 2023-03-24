Entertainment

Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Circuitt' trailer is out

Madhur Bhandarkar's 'Circuitt' trailer is out

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 24, 2023, 03:54 pm 1 min read

'Circuitt' trailer is out

Madhur Bhandarkar is one of the most acclaimed filmmakers in India and the director has entered the Marathi film industry as a producer. His upcoming venture titled Circuitt is releasing in theaters on April 7. The makers shared the trailer of the upcoming film and it is touted to be an action thriller. It is a remake of the Malayalam film Kali.

Cast and crew of the film

The film is directed by debutant Aakash Pendharkar. It is headlined by Vaibhav Tatwawadi and Hruta Durgule. The cast also includes Ramesh Pardeshi in a supporting role. The trailer looks quite promising. The film is also bankrolled by Paragg Mehta, Ameet Dograa, Prabhakar Parab, Sachin Narkar, and Vikas Pawar. The story is penned by Sanjay Jamkhandi and it is cranked by Shabbir Naik.

Twitter Post