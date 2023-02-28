Entertainment

Journalists Nishant Bhuse-Anuja Karnik turn writers for Marathi film 'Kalaawati'

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 28, 2023, 04:51 pm 1 min read

'Kalaawati' is currently under production

Journalists Nishant Bhuse and Anuja Karnik have penned the upcoming Marathi film titled Kalaawati. This is touted to be a horror comedy and will be directed by the adept Sanjay Jadhav. As per reports, the project is currently under production and the newly released poster looks majestic. It will be interesting to see the extra edge that the journalist duo brings on celluloid.

Cast and crew of the film

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the same. The film is bankrolled by Prajay Kamat, Tabrez M Patel, Nischay Mehta, Naveen Kohli, and Ninand Nandkumar Battin, whereas Vaishali Tuthika and Savitri Dhami are the executive producers. The cast includes Amruta Khanvilkar, Sanjay Narvekar, Tejaswani Lonari, Sanjay Sejwal, and Harish Dudhane among others. The music is composed by Pankaj Padghan.

Twitter Post

SENIOR JOURNALISTS NISHANT BHUSE, ANUJA KARNIK TURN STORY WRITERS WITH HORROR-COMEDY… Senior journalists #AnujaKarnik and #NishantBhuse turn storytellers with #Marathi film #Kalaawati… Directed by #SanjayJadhav… The horror-comedy has commenced shoot. pic.twitter.com/xrbcM16B7F — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 28, 2023