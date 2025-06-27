1st Test, Day 2: Australia manage 92/4 after WI's 190

Australia's top order faltered again on Day 2 of the Frank Worrell Trophy series opener versus West Indies at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. At stumps, Australia was struggling at 92/4 leading by just 82 runs with all-rounder Beau Webster (19*) and vice-captain Travis Head (13*) unbeaten overnight. Earlier, WI resumed Day 2 on 57/4 before they perished for 190, taking a 10-run lead over Australia's 180 in the 1st innings. Here's more.

Match progress Here's the Day 2 summary As mentioned, the West Indies took a narrow first-innings lead. However, this was possible with neat knocks from skipper Roston Chase (44) and wicketkeeper Shai Hope (48). For Australia, Mitchell Starc finished with a three-fer and was Australia's pick of the bowlers. In response, Australia lost four wickets in the evening session, leaving the Test match hanging in the balance. Openers Sam Konstas and Usman Khawaja fell cheaply before Cameron Green and Josh Inglis failed to make things count.

WI King departs early before Chase and Hope deliver Australia's wicketkeeper Alex Carey dropped a simple catch, giving West Indies debutant Brandon King a huge reprieve on 23. However, King unfortunately chose to leave a delivery from Josh Hazlewood that crashed into his off stump. He perished for 26 from 44 balls, falling early on in the 1st session. Meanwhile, Chase and Hope added 67 runs for the 6th wicket. Chase scored a valiant 44 from 108 balls. Hope scored 48 from 91 balls.

Bowling breakthrough Cummins, Carey come to the party for Australia Australia's world-class bowling attack struggled to create chances as the Dukes ball softened. However, captain Pat Cummins broke the stand between Chase and Hope after lunch with a delivery that kept low and trapped Chase on the knee roll. The West Indies skipper reviewed but it was unsuccessful despite an apparent deviation as the ball went past his bat. All-rounder Justin Greaves fell cheaply after feathering behind while Carey redeemed himself with a stunning one-handed effort low to his left, with Hope caught off the inside edge.

Information Summary of the Aussie bowlers Starc managed 3/65 from 16 overs. Hazlewood managed 2/41 from 18 overs. Cummins picked 2 wickets for 34 runs from 18 overs. He bowled six maidens. Nathan Lyon clocked 1/28 whereas Beau Webster took 2/20.

Starc Starc equals Ntini's wickets tally; delivers once again vs WI With his three-fer, Starc has raced to 390 Test wickets from 98 matches at 27.45. He has equaled former South African legend Makahya Ntini (390) in terms of wickets. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 8 Tests versus WI, Starc owns 32 wickets at 21.34. 15 of his 32 wickets have come on Windies soil at 18.66.

Konstas Sam Konstas suffers twin failures versus West Indies Australian Test opener Sam Konstas has suffered twin failures in this Test. Konstas was dismissed for 3 runs in the 1st innings on Day 1 as Australia scored 180. Australia batted once again on Day 2 after dismissing WI for 190. Konstas suffered another failure, scoring a paltry 5 runs from 38 balls. He was dismissed by Shamar Joseph for the 2nd time. Notably, he was dropped twice before his dismissal.

Catches Konstas dropped twice in Australia's 2nd innings As mentioned, Konstas was dropped twice before perishing. Konstas was on nought when he charged at West Indies seamer Joseph. He derived a thick outside edge sailing towards John Campbell at third slip. However, the regulation catch was put down. Two deliveries later, Joseph once again found the edge of Konstas' bat by bowling a well-directed outswinger. The low chance was put down by Justin Greaves.