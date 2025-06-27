Club World Cup, Manchester City humble Juventus 5-2: Key stats

Manchester City thrashed Juventus 5-2 in a crucial FIFA Club World Cup Group G contest. The match, played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, saw Erling Haaland coming off the bench to score his 300th career goal. The victory was a strong statement from Pep Guardiola's side against the Italian side. City were absolutely flying and went 5-1 up before Dusan Vlahovic scored a consolation goal late on.

Path to victory City take a narrow lead into half-time City took an early lead against Juventus with a brilliant pass from new signing Rayan Ait-Nouri that set up winger Jeremy Doku for a low shot into the far corner. However, a rare error from goalkeeper Ederson allowed Teun Koopmeiners to equalize for Juventus in the 11th minute. But City regained their lead before half-time when Mathues Nunes's low cross was deflected into his own net by Pierre Kalulu.

Second-half dominance City cruise through 2nd half In the second half, City continued their dominance with Haaland scoring in the 52nd minute. Matheus Nunes made the assist with a fine cross. Thereafter, Phil Foden scored with a close-range tap-in after an assist from Savinho. The match was largely one-sided, with City's defense remaining untroubled for most parts. Despite conceding a late goal to Vlahovic, who sprang the offside trap, City secured a comfortable victory over Juventus in the Club World Cup.

Details Match stats and points table City clocked 24 attempts with 11 shots on target. Juventus had 2 shots on target from 5 attempts. Pep Guardiola's men had 45 touches in the opposition box. Juventus managed 5 such touches. City had 76% ball possession. City topped Group G with nine points from three games. They have scored a whopping 13 goals and allowed two. On the other hand, Juventus finished 2nd with six points. Both sides had earlier reached the R16.

Do you know? 58 goals in Juventus colors for Vlahovic Playing his 44th match for Juventus in all competitions this season, Vlahovic has raced to 17 goals. Overall, the striker owns 58 goals for the club in 146 appearances.