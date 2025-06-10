Revisiting Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket hauls vs England (Tests)
India's star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is among the players to watch out for in the upcoming five-Test series against England.
The tour will begin with a warm-up match on June 13, followed by the first Test in Leeds on June 20.
Bumrah, the world's No. 1 Test bowler, is set to play his fifth Test series against England. He has been brilliant against the English side.
Here we decode his Test fifers against England.
#3
5/85 in Nottingham, 2018
Bumrah starred in the fourth innings of the 2018 Nottingham Test as India claimed a massive 203-run win.
Chasing a daunting target of 521, the Englishman lost wickets at regular intervals and never really looked in the hunt.
Bumrah trapped the talismanic Joe Root to open his account before sending back centurion Jos Buttler.
He also dismantled the tail-enders as the hosts were folded for 317.
The pacer finished with 5/85 from 29 overs.
#2
5/64 in Nottingham, 2021
Bumrah was sensational in the 2021 Nottingham Test as well.
He demolished the English line-up with figures of 4/46 on Day 1 as the hosts perished for 183.
However, Bumrah's work wasn't done yet as he picked up another five wickets in the second innings.
Having trapped three of the top-four batters, he ended with impressive figures of 5/64 from 19 overs.
The game, however, resulted in a draw.
#1
6/45 in Visakhapatnam, 2024
Bumrah once again proved his mettle on Day 2 of the 2024 Visakhapatnam Test match against England.
Responding to India's first innings score of 396/10, England managed to score just 253/10, with Bumrah taking 6/45 runs in his 14.5 overs.
Notably, the visitors were once firmly placed at 114/1.
Despite a batting-friendly pitch, Bumrah outperformed the spinners with his skill and strategy.
This performance was instrumental in India's eventual triumph by 106 runs.