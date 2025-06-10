What's the story

India's star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is among the players to watch out for in the upcoming five-Test series against England.

The tour will begin with a warm-up match on June 13, followed by the first Test in Leeds on June 20.

Bumrah, the world's No. 1 Test bowler, is set to play his fifth Test series against England. He has been brilliant against the English side.

Here we decode his Test fifers against England.