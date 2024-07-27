In short Simplifying... In short The Indian film 'Kill' has seen a dip in box office collections, earning just ₹18 lakh on its fourth Friday due to competition from Hollywood and other Bollywood films.

Despite crossing the ₹20cr mark, it's struggling to reach its ₹25cr target.

What's the story The film Kill, starring Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala, and Raghav Juyal, has experienced a box office slowdown on its fourth Friday. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar, Guneet Monga, and Achin Jain, the film was released on July 5. Despite a promising start with collections of ₹11.1cr in its first week and ₹6.78cr in the second week, the movie saw a dip in its third week with collections of ₹3.8cr.

'Kill' struggles amid stiff competition, positive response to 'Bad Newz'

On its fourth Friday, Kill managed to earn just ₹18 lakh due to stiff competition from Hollywood blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine. The film's third-week collection was also affected by the positive response generated by Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, and Triptii Dimri's Bad Newz. Despite crossing the ₹20cr mark at the box office, Kill is struggling to reach its target of ₹25cr before ending its theatrical run.

'Sarfira' also sees box office dip

For those unaware, the plot of Kill revolves around an Indian Army commando who must rescue his love from a forced engagement while dealing with knife-wielding thieves on a New Delhi-bound train. Meanwhile, another Kill competitor, Akshay Kumar's Sarfira, a remake of Soorarai Pottru, has also experienced a significant drop in its collection on its third Friday, earning just ₹19 lakh. The film has so far collected ₹22.74cr.

Meanwhile, a Hollywood remake of 'Kill' is in the pipeline

In related news, a Hollywood remake of Kill is being planned, with rights purchased by John Wick's director Chad Stahelski's company. "Nikhil delivers relentless action sequences that need to be seen by as wide an audience as possible," Stahelski previously remarked. Meanwhile, Juyal is set to appear next in a web show called Gyaarah Gyaarah﻿—backed by the producers of Kill. Lakshya is also preparing for a web show with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, titled Stardom.