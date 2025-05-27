Assam's 9-year-old becomes first Indian finalist on 'Britain's Got Talent'
What's the story
In a historic achievement, nine-year-old Binita Chetry from Assam has become the first contestant from Northeast India to reach the finals of Britain's Got Talent (BGT) 2025.
Her unique blend of dance and martial arts captivated audiences, earning her a spot among the top 10 finalists.
The grand finale will take place on Saturday, at 7:00pm (UK time), i.e., 11:30pm IST.
Journey
Chetry's journey from auditions to the finals
Chetry's audition, mixing dance and martial arts on Tommee Profitt & FJORA's cover of Eye of the Tiger, left a lasting impression.
Although she didn't get the Golden Buzzer, her performance won over fans and judges alike.
Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon, and Bruno Tonioli praised her talent.
"You have the strength of a tiger and the flexibility of a python," said Tonioli, while Dixon added that Chetry was doing "moves I've never seen before."
Aspiration
Chetry's emotional journey and aspirations
Originally from a humble background, Chetry moved to the United Kingdom with her father to fulfill her childhood dream of performing on BGT.
After winning the semi-final, an emotional Chetry said, "I've worked very hard for the semi-final and I'm going to do my best for the finals."
Her heartfelt wish to win and buy a "pink princess house" has touched millions.
Cultural impact
Chetry's cultural impact and global support
Chetry's achievement is not just a personal victory but also a huge milestone for Northeast India, often overlooked in mainstream entertainment. Her story has inspired many back home to dream big.
The grand finale will see her compete against nine other talented acts, including Ollie Pearson, Stacey Leadbeatter, Hear Our Voice, Jasmine Rice, Ping Pong Pang, magician Harry Moulding, Joseph Charm, Blackouts, and Vinny McKee.