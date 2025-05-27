What's the story

In a historic achievement, nine-year-old Binita Chetry from Assam has become the first contestant from Northeast India to reach the finals of Britain's Got Talent (BGT) 2025.

Her unique blend of dance and martial arts captivated audiences, earning her a spot among the top 10 finalists.

The grand finale will take place on Saturday, at 7:00pm (UK time), i.e., 11:30pm IST.