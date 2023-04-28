Lifestyle

British singer Freddie Mercury's hot pants sold for £18,000

More than 1,500 items owned by Mercury are also to be auctioned off

When it comes to auctions and bids, people spend a fortune buying things that are rare, antique, or unique in their time. However, a recent auction held in the UK rather became a 'hot' piece of news as British singer and songwriter Freddie Mercury's hot pants were sold at a whopping price of 18,000 pounds! Here's the full story.

Mercury was known for his flamboyant stage costumes

Besides his performances, Mercury was also known for his larger-than-life costumes and props that he used to wear during his stage shows. During one of his early interviews, he was quoted saying, "I like to be surrounded by splendid things." As per reports, the Queen lead vocalist had worn this pair of hot pants at several shows during his tenure as a performer.

These were his 'shortest' and 'tightest' hot pants ever

Mercury's hot pants which were sold at 18,000 pounds (Rs 18,37,658) are known to be the "shortest, tightest" of their kind ever worn by him. It is 28 inches on the waist and was most notably worn during the Queen's second sold-out night at the Birmingham Exhibition Centre in 1980. As per Omega Auctions, these leather shorts have been bought by an overseas bidder.

Over 1,500 personal belongings of Mercury are to be auctioned

Reports convey that more than 1,500 of Mercury's personal items are to be auctioned off. Mary Austin, who dated Mercury before he came out as gay, is auctioning most of his belongings, keeping only a few as mementos. These items include the late singer's glitter shoes, sequinned catsuits, the crown he wore during performances, his bedside telephone, a silver mustache comb, and cocktail napkins.

It wouldn't be appropriate for me to keep things: Austin

Austin, who is now 70 years old, told BBC, "The time has come for me to take the difficult decision to close this very special chapter of my life." "I decided it wouldn't be appropriate for me to keep things back. If I was going to sell, I had to be brave and sell the lot," she added.