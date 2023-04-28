Lifestyle

Filmfare Awards 2023: Most notable red carpet looks

Written by Apurva P Apr 28, 2023, 11:57 am 3 min read

A star studded affair

The annual star-studded Filmfare Awards took place in Mumbai on Thursday night. In the 68th edition of the event, the red carpet witnessed the presence of the who's who of Bollywood dazzling in their best appearances. Here is our pick of the most outstanding looks, and the most memorable moments from the glamorous night.

Kajol sported husband Ajay Devgn's watch

Kajol grabbed attention as she walked the red carpet in a Manish Malhotra black pantsuit at the Filmfare Awards. She credited her watch to her actor-director husband Ajay Devgn while her suit is inspired by B-town's famous Khan trio - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. Raveena Tandon too joined the likes of Kajol in an off-white pantsuit.

Bringing Miss India aura to the carpet

Miss India 2023 winner Nandini Gupta embraced the red carpet flaunting her crown, in a sleeveless pastel green gown with flowered embroidery. She was joined by first and second runner-ups, Shreya Poonja and Strela Luwang, respectively. While Shreya wore a rusty golden saree with a side slit, Strela sparkled in a blue sequin dress adorned by her crown.

Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal aced the suit game

Tiger Shroff pulled off a baby pink-colored suit effortlessly. He wore a pink sequin shirt underneath and completed the look topped with a pair of black sunglasses. Meanwhile, everyone's heartthrob Vicky Kaushal came in a stunning embroidered black blazer. Joining the embroidery wagon was also Pulkit Samrat who arrived in a super stylish black suit with embroidery on the sleeves.

Perky in pink!

Acing the enchanting trend of mermaidcore

Actress Ayesha Kanga came in a mermaid-inspired outfit. She donned a stylish orange and black gown with tassels paired and accessorized with pointed heels. "Ridiculous that I get to be a part of something as massive as @filmfare what a DREAM," posted the Class actress on Instagram. Meanwhile, actress Urvashi Rautela graced the red carpet in a shimmery golden top and mermaid skirt.

Urvashi Rautea glistening in gold

TV and Youtube stars graced the occasion

Many TV and YouTube stars too graced the occasion this time. Youtube sensation Prajakta Koli wore a silver dress with a side slit and net veil putting on nude makeup. TV star Tejasswi Prakash arrived with Karan Kundra, donning a red gown with net detailing. Hina Khan was also spotted in a side slit, deep-neck bedazzled yellow gown.

Other notable looks from the night

Though late, Alia Bhatt stunned onlookers with an off-shoulder shimmery black gown. Janhvi Kapoor arrived in a royal purple gown by Gauri & Nainika and accessorized it with a diamond choker necklace. Bhumi Pednekar shined on the red carpet in a white-silver corset gown. Freddy star Alaya F looked glamorous in a grey co-ord one-shoulder ensemble with a side slit.

Rekha's never-ending love for saree

Anil Kapoor in a fine look

