5 souvenirs to get home from your trip to Norway

If you are planning a trip to Norway and are unsure of what souvenirs to bring back for your friends and family, then this guide is for you. We have got you covered with suggestions for all budgets, whether you are looking for traditional items, personal ornaments, or eye-catching figurines. Here's a look at some authentic Norwegian items that you might consider shopping for.

Vikings drinking bowl

Viking drinking bowls, also known as "Mead horns" or "Ale horns," were used by the Vikings for drinking mead, ale, and other beverages. These drinking bowls are shaped like ships, with intricate carvings of dragons or other animals at both ends. You can find some beautiful examples of Viking drinking bowls at Galleri Artifex in the town of Alesund, located on Norway's west coast.

Norwegian tine

For a truly authentic Norwegian souvenir, consider buying a tine. These wooden carrier boxes date back to the 1800s and were used for storing and transporting various items, including church finery and cheese. Tines are oval in shape and feature iron or wooden handles and a lid, making them simple yet sturdy. Each tine is beautifully and uniquely decorated with hand-painted folk scenes.

Troll figurines

Trolls are known for their mischievous and sometimes malevolent behavior in Norwegian mythology. They are an important part of Norwegian mythology and carved wooden statues of these creatures have been a traditional gift for centuries. These statues come in all shapes and sizes, from big and menacing to small and sly-looking, and there are endless stories and legends surrounding them.

Solje jewelry

Solje jewelry is a traditional Norwegian accessory that has been popular for centuries. It is worn by women with their bunad dresses and features beautiful silver brooches with intricate designs and dangling tassels. These pieces are highly valued for their beauty and craftsmanship, making them treasured souvenirs. For an authentic and unique piece, head to Oslo's Vestkanttorvet Street market to browse vintage examples.

Reindeer pelts

Reindeer are an integral part of Norwegian culture. While real reindeer pelts sound unethical to buy, you can easily find many faux options on the market. These pelts make for cozy throws on chairs, sofas, and beds, or even as decorative wall hangings, adding a rustic touch to any space. It is a practical and luxurious memento of Norway's natural beauty.