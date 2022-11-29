Lifestyle

Decor tweaks to make your home feel cozier

Nov 29, 2022

This winter amp up your home with some easy home decor tricks

Winter has arrived and it is time to give your interiors a facelift. Winter is the time when you spend most of your time indoors curling up in a blanket, reading your favorite books, or binge-watching popular shows. Then why not make your space look cozy and winter-ready? With these little decor tweaks, you can transform your space into a comfortable hideaway.

Upgrade your upholstery

Velvet, fur, and suede fabrics work well in this season. Toss a colorful blanket on your sofa and add some quilted runners on the floor around your furniture. Or, better yet, lay around some crochet rugs in your living room under your furniture. Not only will they improve your room's aesthetic appeal, but they will also add some warmth.

Hang heavier curtains

You can drastically improve the overall feeling of warmth and the actual physical warmth of your room by upgrading your curtains with heavier fabrics. Thick drapes in deep tones bring instant physical and psychological warmth to any room. Try adding more curtains to section off open doorways, this little addition will keep the warm air in and the cold out.

Incorporate soft lighting

Soft lighting instantly turns the overall ambiance of your room warm to enjoy a relaxing evening after work. Add warm light LED bulbs to your lamps near the bed, or simply get a smart LED bulb and adjust the dimness of light according to your mood. Make it easier for your eyes by adding paper or linen lamp shades which diffuse light better.

Add aroma to your space

Use diffusers to add positive vibes to your space. They offer natural aromatherapy and help dehumidify the space. The soothing smell of lavender, vanilla, or cinnamon will add a tinge of coziness to your home. Or, pour a few drops of essential oil on your light bulbs. When you turn them on, the oil will heat up and spread the scent throughout the room.