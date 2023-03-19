Lifestyle

Suffering from bloating problems? Include these in your diet

Written by Sneha Das Mar 19, 2023

Bloating can cause fullness and discomfort in your stomach

Often associated with gas, indigestion, and constipation, bloating is a common problem﻿ among people that can cause discomfort in your tummy and make it feel full or bigger than usual. Therefore, it is important to watch your eating habits and include foods in your diet that can promote your gut health and prevent bloating. Here are five foods that may help prevent bloating.

Bananas

Rich in essential nutrients like fiber and potassium, bananas can help regulate your sodium levels, support healthy fluid balance, and prevent water retention. This helps in preventing salt-induced bloating and constipation problems. According to a 2011 study, females who ate one banana twice daily experienced less bloating than those who did not. Consuming a banana daily can also promote the growth of good bacteria.

Yogurt

Packed with probiotics, yogurt helps in maintaining a healthy gut and improves the frequency of stool. According to research, yogurt assists in reducing bloating and abdominal distension caused by conditions like irritable bowel syndrome which is a common problem that affects the large intestine. You can have Greek yogurt which contains active cultures like lactobacillus and acidophilus. These can help reduce your bloating problems.

Pineapple

Packed with fiber, anti-diarrheal properties, and around 85% water content, pineapples can help tackle painful boating and take care of your digestive health. These juicy fruits contain a highly absorbable enzyme called bromelain that helps decrease bloating by encouraging proper digestion and breaking down proteins in the body. According to a 2010 study, pineapple juice reduced inflammation in mice with inflammatory bowel disease.

Oats

One of the easiest and effective ways to tackle bloating is to have a bowl of oatmeal in the morning for breakfast. Oats contain fiber and beta-glucans which promote healthy digestion and soften your stool, making them easier to pass. There are four grams of fiber in 40 grams of oats. The beta-glucan in oats also contains anti-inflammatory properties that prevent digestive issues.

Cucumber

Packed with 95% water, cucumbers are great for giving relief from bloating issues. They also help you stay hydrated and nourished and energize you in a jiffy. They prevent water retention, cool down your stomach, and prevent dehydration-induced bloating. The high water content in cucumber makes your stools soft, prevents constipation, and keeps your bowel movements regular.