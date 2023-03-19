Lifestyle

Souvenirs to bring back from your Poland trip

Souvenirs to bring back from your Poland trip

Written by Rishabh Raj Mar 19, 2023, 10:05 am 2 min read

Absolute must-buys from Poland

A visit to a foreign country is incomplete without taking home some of the best souvenirs to remember your time there. Poland has a wide range of unique souvenirs that you can bring back in memory of your trip. Each of the souvenirs mentioned here captures a unique aspect of the country's culture and heritage, making them special gifts for friends and family.

Amber jewelry

Amber, which is manufactured from petrified tree resin, has been used in the country since the Neolithic era. It is Poland's national gemstone. You can find it in various forms, such as necklaces, bracelets, earrings, rings, and pendants. Some sellers may try to sell fake or synthetic amber, so make sure to buy from a reputable seller, and ask about its authenticity and quality.

Oscypek cheese

Oscypek is a smoked cheese made from sheep's milk that is salted. It is a delicious and unique souvenir that captures the flavor of Poland. The cheese is smoked over before being adorned with intricate patterns. Oscypek can be grille or pan-fried and then served with cranberry jam. This cheese pairs well with bread, fruit, and wine.

Bolesławiec pottery

Polish pottery, also known as Bolesławiec pottery, is a type of ceramic that is handmade and hand-painted in the town of Bolesławiec in southwestern Poland. They are known for their unique designs and patterns. You can find them in various forms, such as plates, bowls, mugs, and teapots. Peacock feathers, floral patterns, and geometric shapes are some popular designs you can look for.

Matryoshka dolls

Matryoshka dolls, also known as stacking dolls, or Russian nesting dolls can be a great gift for children and adults alike. They can be used as decorative items or as fun toys to play with. You can also consider buying a set of Matryoshka dolls in different sizes, which can be stacked inside one another, making them easy to transport and display.

Polish vodka

Many people associate vodka with Russia, but in reality, vodka's ultimate home is Poland. Polish vodka is produced using rye or potatoes, as opposed to Russian vodka, which is made from wheat. Polish vodka has a distinct and sweet taste, which makes for a great souvenir to bring back home from your trip. Some popular Polish vodka brands include Belvedere, Chopin, and Wyborowa.