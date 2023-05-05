Lifestyle

Try these natural homemade remedies for dry scalp

Written by Sneha Das May 05, 2023, 10:49 am 2 min read

Dry scalp can trigger hair fall, itchiness and dandruff

A dry scalp can be caused due to several factors including weather changes, certain skin conditions, and harsh ingredients in hair care products. It can lead to itching and irritation on the scalp, thereby causing dandruff and hair fall. While you can find medical treatments to soothe the condition, nothing works better than natural and home remedies that will moisturize your scalp effectively.

Coconut oil

Known for its moisturizing, antifungal, and antibacterial properties, coconut oil can help treat scalp dryness and reduce dandruff and other dry skin infections. It hydrates and nourishes the scalp and makes it healthy. The antimicrobial properties in coconut oil also reduce scalp itchiness. Mix coconut oil with lemon and apply it to your scalp. Rinse it off with a mild shampoo after 30 minutes.

Honey and avocado

Honey helps moisturize dry scalp and reduces hair loss while adding shine to your mane. It also reduces frizz and dullness and softens and smoothens your hair strands. Avocado also helps support the scalp's natural barrier and rejuvenates a dry scalp. Mix mashed banana, avocado, and honey. Apply this mask to your hair and scalp. Wait for 30 minutes before rinsing it off.

Apple cider vinegar

Packed with antimicrobial properties, apple cider vinegar helps balance the scalp's pH levels which in turn aids in restoring the functioning of the oil glands, thereby soothing a dry scalp. It can also combat yeast and bacteria buildup due to its antifungal properties. Mix apple cider vinegar with water and massage it on your scalp. Rinse it off after 10 minutes with cool water.

Onion juice and honey

Rich in phytochemicals and anti-inflammatory properties, onion juice helps reduce dryness in your scalp, thereby eliminating dandruff and flaky skin. It can also improve blood circulation on the scalp. The addition of honey nourishes your scalp. Grate some onions and extract the juice. Add honey and mix well. Apply this mixture to your scalp and rinse it off after 15-30 minutes with shampoo.

Yogurt

One of the best natural moisturizers, yogurt contains lactic acid that adds nourishment to your scalp and helps treat dry and flaky scalp and dandruff problems. The zinc in it facilitates cell growth and prevents hair thinning and split ends. Mix yogurt with honey and apply it to your scalp. Wash it off after 20-30 minutes with cool water.