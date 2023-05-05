Lifestyle

Five dumbbell exercises for a full-body workout

Written by Rishabh Raj May 05, 2023

Time to get in shape with dumbbells

Looking for a single piece of equipment that can target all parts of your body? The dumbbell is the answer! Its versatility is what makes it a go-to piece of gym equipment for every gym freak. It is a great tool to help you get in shape. Here are five dumbbell exercises that will work your full body up.

Dumbbell lunge

Hold one dumbbell in each hand. Step forward with one leg to achieve a staggered stance. Squat down until your back knee touches the floor. Press through your front foot to return to standing. Repeat for three sets of 10 reps. Switch leg positions and repeat. Maintain good posture and keep your core tight. Breathe normally throughout the movement.

Dumbbell lateral raise

Hold one dumbbell in each hand down by your sides. Raise each arm straight out to the side until they are fully extended and parallel to the ground. Keep your arms extended and parallel to the ground for a moment. Slowly return your arms to the starting position in a controlled manner. Repeat for three sets of 10 reps each.

Dumbbell jump squat

Hold a dumbbell in each hand down by your sides. Keep your feet about shoulder-width apart. Squat down until your hips are below knee level. Keep your core tight, chest up, and feet flat. Explode up into a jump by quickly straightening your knees. Land with soft knees to absorb the impact. Repeat for three sets of eight reps each.

Dumbbell bench press

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground. Use a floor or bench if one's available. Press weights above you, locking out your elbows. Slowly lower weights until your upper arms rest on the floor close to your body. Pause in this position before explosively pressing back up. Do four sets of 10 reps each.

Renegade row

Start in a strong plank position with your hands on the dumbbells. Shift your weight onto your left hand. Row the right dumbbell toward your hip, feeling the stress on your upper back. Pause for a moment, then lower the dumbbell back to the ground. Repeat on the opposite side. Complete a total of 10 reps with both arms.