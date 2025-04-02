What's the story

Central government employees currently enrolled in the National Pension System (NPS) now have a window to transition to the newly introduced Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), effective from April 1, 2025.

The scheme promises pension benefits and is available to all eligible employees, including those with more than a decade of service.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has simplified the switching process between the two schemes for better retirement benefits for employees.