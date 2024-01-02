Jr. NTR returns from Japan, expresses shock over earthquakes

1/5

Entertainment 2 min read

Jr. NTR returns from Japan, expresses shock over earthquakes

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 12:03 pm Jan 02, 202412:03 pm

Jr. NTR was vacationing in Japan which was hit by 7.6-magnitude earthquake

﻿RRR actor Jr. NTR returned from a vacation in Japan on Monday and was shocked by the series of powerful earthquakes that struck the country. The actor was in the earthquake-hit country for a vacation. Upon his return to India, he put out a message on social media for Japan's people, expressing his concern and hoping for a swift recovery.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

The earthquakes in Japan's western region resulted in at least eight deaths and significant damage to buildings, vehicles, and boats. Officials have warned residents in some areas to avoid their homes due to the risk of stronger quakes. Aftershocks continued to rattle Ishikawa prefecture and its nearby areas, a day after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake hit the region on Monday afternoon. In Wajima city, eight people were reported dead, while seven others were seriously injured.

3/5

He was in Japan with family for New Year celebrations

Taking to his social media handles, the actor wrote: "Back home today from Japan and deeply shocked by the earthquakes hitting. Spent the entire last week there, and my heart goes out to everyone affected. Grateful for the resilience of the people and hoping for a swift recovery. Stay strong, Japan." NTR, along with his wife Pranathi and their sons Bhargav and Abhay, visited Japan at the end of 2023 to celebrate the New Year.

4/5

'RRR's success in Japan

NTR's last film RRR, a period action drama, co-so starring Ram Charan, became the highest-grossing Indian film in Japan when it was released in 2022. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the movie earned over 410 million yen (approximately Rs. 24.13 crore) at the box office in Japan. The film, which also won an Oscar award in the Original Song category, became the third highest-grossing Indian movie in the world.

5/5

Upcoming projects for the actor

After returning from Japan, the actor is expected to resume work on his upcoming film Devara, directed by Koratala Siva. The Devara team recently released a new poster featuring NTR sailing on a boat through a stormy sea, with several other boats in the background. The film, which marks NTR's 30th title in his career, also stars Jahnvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. A sneak peek of Devara is set to be unveiled on January 8.